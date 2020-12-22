  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $1.1 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: PLMR +1.3%

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $88.4 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.860000 with a P/E ratio of 113.74 and P/S ratio of 14.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $88.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.
  • CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $69.98. The price of the stock has increased by 28.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $70.21. The price of the stock has increased by 27.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Richard H Taketa bought 750 shares of PLMR stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has increased by 34.12% since.
  • Senior VP, People & Talent Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of PLMR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $80.37. The price of the stock has increased by 11.81% since.
  • Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $68.53. The price of the stock has increased by 31.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLMR, click here

.

