  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) President & CEO Charles M Baum Sold $9.4 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: MRTX +2.48%

President & CEO of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles M Baum (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of MRTX on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $234.48 a share. The total sale was $9.4 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company's focuses on precision medicine for oncology therapeutics. The company provides bioavailable inhibitors with distinct target profiles aiming to treat cancer patients. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $11.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $232.600000 with and P/S ratio of 845.82. Mirati Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Mirati Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Charles M Baum sold 40,000 shares of MRTX stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $234.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Henry J Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of MRTX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $233.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.
  • Director Bruce L A Carter sold 2,250 shares of MRTX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $246.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.55% since.
  • Director Michael G Grey sold 10,900 shares of MRTX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $245.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRTX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)