Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) President & CEO Charles M Baum Sold $9.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles M Baum (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of MRTX on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $234.48 a share. The total sale was $9.4 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company's focuses on precision medicine for oncology therapeutics. The company provides bioavailable inhibitors with distinct target profiles aiming to treat cancer patients. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $11.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $232.600000 with and P/S ratio of 845.82. Mirati Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Charles M Baum sold 40,000 shares of MRTX stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $234.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Henry J Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of MRTX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $233.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

Director Bruce L A Carter sold 2,250 shares of MRTX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $246.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.55% since.

Director Michael G Grey sold 10,900 shares of MRTX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $245.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.23% since.

