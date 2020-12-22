Inari Medical Inc (NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sold $1.9 million of Shares

COO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Hykes (insider trades) sold 27,400 shares of NARI on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $70.85 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.620000 with and P/S ratio of 27.91. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of NARI stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $64.62. The price of the stock has increased by 20.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $64.86. The price of the stock has increased by 19.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of NARI stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $70.85. The price of the stock has increased by 9.56% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 207,489 shares of NARI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $67.58. The price of the stock has increased by 14.86% since.

Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $68.09. The price of the stock has increased by 14% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of NARI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $66.02. The price of the stock has increased by 17.57% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of NARI stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $64.93. The price of the stock has increased by 19.54% since.

