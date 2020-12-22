Dream Industrial REIT Completes Inaugural C$250 Million Offering of 5-Year Senior Unsecured Debentures

announcedtoday the closing of its previously announced private placement of senior unsecured debentures (the “Offering”) consisting of C$250 million principal amount of 1.662% Series A Debentures maturing on December 22, 2025 (the “Series A Debentures”). The Trust entered into a cross-currency interest rate swap arrangement to convert the proceeds into Euros, which results in an effective yield of 0.489% on the Series A Debentures. The Series A Debentures have been assigned a rating of BBB with a Stable Trend by DBRS Limited.The net proceeds from the Offering will be utilized to fund future acquisitions, repay existing indebtedness, and for general trust purposes.The Series A Debentures have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Series A Debentures in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Series A Debentures will not be listed on any stock exchange and there will be no market for such securities. The Series A Debentures have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States and may not be offered or sold to other persons who are not residents of a province of Canada.Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 172 assets (266 industrial buildings) comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. The Trust’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url].

