  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of NantKwest, Inc. – NK

December 22, 2020 | About: NK +6.8%

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating NantKwest, Inc. (“NantKwest”) ( NK) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

NantKwest shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/nantkwest-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On December 21, 2020, NantKwest announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, a privately-held company, in a stock-for-stock transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, NantKwest shareholders will only own approximately 28% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to NantKwest shareholders, and whether NantKwest’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the agreement.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

ti?nf=ODExNjQ4OCMzODkzMjE4IzIwOTk5MzU=
b001f7b0-f707-4171-9bde-4122a3ac4ada

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)