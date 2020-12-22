  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo Featured on FINTECH.TV

December 22, 2020 | About: TDACU +0% TDAC -1.05%

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (the “Company”), a leading online platform to play the lottery from a mobile device, announced that CEO Tony DiMatteo was featured in an interview on FINTECH.TV. During the interview, DiMatteo discusses Lottery.com’s unique value proposition and technology integration, the opportunity for lotteries to digitize the retail journey within the current regulatory framework, and the Company’s intent to become publicly listed.

The FINTECH.TV interview is available here.

On November 19, 2020, Lottery.com announced a binding letter of intent to combine with Trident Acquisitions Corp. ( TDACU, TDAC, TDACW), which would make Lottery.com a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Lottery.com
Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

Important Information and Where to Find it
In connection with the proposed business combination, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”), expects to file a preliminary proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") with the SEC for the solicitation of proxies from Trident's shareholders. Additionally, Trident and Lottery.com Holdings will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the business combination. Copies may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. A definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Trident shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders of Trident are urged to read the proxy statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about the business combination and the parties to the business combination. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation
Trident and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Trident's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Lottery.com and its officers and directors may also be deemed participants in such solicitation. Security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of Trident's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading Trident's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination when they become available. Information concerning the interests of Trident's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their stockholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the business combination when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval.

Lottery.com Contact:
Cody Billingsley
(512) 537-5713
[email protected]

