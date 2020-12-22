MJardin Announces First Shipment of Recreational Cannabis from Brampton Facility to the Ontario Cannabis Store

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that its partner Robes Inc. BLLRDR, brand has shipped its first cannabis dried flower products. Shipments will initially be to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), with shipments to other provinces planned to begin shortly.



MJardin expects the first shipment to be available for purchase before December 31, 2020. The initial shipment includes 6.3kg of BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and 9.5kg of Wedding Cake, which will be available in 3.5 gram jars. A subsequent order of 7.7kg and 8.2kg of the BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and Wedding Cake, respectively, is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Robes’ BLLRDR has been able to build a great following across Canada, with their highly acclaimed Afghani Bullrider strain garnering strong media, retailer and customer attention. The products will be priced competitively in the premium segment of the Ontario market and MJardin expects significant demand for this high quality dried cannabis product.

MJardin is a proud cultivation partner with Robes Inc., whose BLLRDR brand is a collaboration that includes Grammy award-winning producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib and legendary grower of the Afghani Bullrider strain, Jef Tek. MJardin develops the genetics and manages the cultivation operations for the brand.

“This is a significant milestone for MJardin as we ramp up our capacity to serve Canadian markets and generate revenue from our brands and partnerships through the end of 2020, and vigorously into 2021,” said MJardin CEO Pat Witcher. “We are strong in our belief that our new state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facilities are important differentiators, which will enable us to increase margins and reduce costs in this growing market.”

“At MJardin, quality cannabis is at the core of what we do which is why this partnership is such a good fit for us,” said Eric Gattoni, SVP Business Development. “These are exciting times at MJardin. We are extremely happy for our partners at Robes and are very proud to use the cultivation methods we have developed over the last decade to support them in achieving this goal. This launch, with the upcoming launch of our very own Flint & Embers retail brand, has given us a lot to be excited about.”

MJardin announces a re-structure of the Omnibus Long-Term Equity Program to align with our leadership framework and operational goals.

On November 5, 2020, the Company announced that certain officers, directors, employees and consultants (the “Option Holders”) agreed to cancel an aggregate of 1,646,800 stock options that were outstanding prior to August 5, 2020. The stock options were voluntarily surrendered by the Option Holders for no consideration. On September 30, 2020, the MJardin board of directors reissued the options (the “Reissued Options”) in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, the grant agreements between the Company and the Option Holders and the terms and conditions of the Company’s equity incentive plan. The strike price of the Reissued Options is the 5-day weighted average price of the Company’s common shares calculated from the date of issuance.

In addition to the Reissued Options, on September 30, 2020, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,069,965 new stock options (the “New Options”) to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company and converted an aggregate of 902,860 restricted share units (the “RSUs”), which were outstanding prior to August 5, 2020 and held by certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, into stock options (the “Converted Options”). The New Options and Converted Options were issued or converted, as applicable, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, the grant agreements between the Company and the holders of the RSUs and the terms and conditions of the Company’s equity incentive plan. The strike price of the New Options and the Converted Options is the 5-day weighted average price of the Company’s common shares calculated from the date of issuance.

The issuance of the Reissued Options, the New Options and the Converted Options will affect all option grants to the Company’s CEO, CFO and certain grants to other members of the executive management team.

About MJardin

MJardin’s mission is to set the standard for successful ownership of assets in the cannabis industry. Our founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin owns multiple operations in Canada, supplying the market with premium products. We are committed to our Canadian First Nation joint ventures and all our strategic partnerships across the cannabis supply chain. MJardin is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and the QXOTC (MJARF) and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Denver, Colorado.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company.

