TTEC Named a 2020 Best Company for Diversity Second Year in a Row by Comparably

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC today announced it has been named to the Best Companies for Diversity 2020 list by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation platform. This is the second year in a row that TTEC has received this honor.

The award measures sentiment ratings from employees to reflect their workplace experiences within 20 core culture metrics including compensation, team, leadership, environment, outlook, career growth, work-life balance, and perks and benefits.

"I'm honored and proud that a diverse set of employees recognize our commitment to foster and advance an inclusive culture where we not only recognize, but celebrate, our different perspectives and backgrounds," said Colleen Ritchie, senior vice president of operations support and head of TTEC's corporate diversity council. "As a global organization, we believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths in delivering amazing experiences to our clients, their customers and TTEC employees."

Ratings were anonymously provided by employees from December 2019 to December 2020. The winners were chosen based on data compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies representing both enterprises and small-and-medium-sized businesses.

"Employers who create workplaces that inspire, encourage and support all diverse voices and contributions advance their business growth, revenue, creativity and innovation," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best Companies for Diversity list highlights organizations that employees of color give top marks on in important core culture metrics, including leadership, fair pay, and career opportunities."

To learn more about TTEC and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

Contact:

Liesl Perez

[email protected]

+1.303.551.1417

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-named-a-2020-best-company-for-diversity-second-year-in-a-row-by-comparably-301197593.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.