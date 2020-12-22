John Howell Appointed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Howell, Co-Founder and President of the ComSovereign Holding Corporation (Symbol: COMS), the U.S.-based provider of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR (New Radio Systems) communications and technology systems, has been named to the Board of Directors for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

"It is an privilege to join the Board of the MDA, and serve in its fight against neuromuscular diseases," said Howell. "Despite the challenges of all things COVID-19, it couldn't be a more exciting time to be part of the MDA. The energy is palpable. The amazing supporters of the MDA are raring to go and finish the Mission. Smart people just 'get it' when they look at COVID-19 and the vaccine efforts. Simply put: Getting research funding to the world's best scientists generates incredible results."

"While the public may see incredible things like Kevin Hart's new MDA Telethon, most don't see how the MDA has been the Most Valuable Player in many of the key genetic and muscle research developments of the last twenty years. MDA has been backing 'moonshot' research efforts for years, and only now we're getting to see the first incredible results of these investments. This is only possible because of the generosity of millions of people."

Howell observed, "The spirit of the MDA reminds me of a favorite military motto used by the British Special Air Service (SAS): 'Who Dares Wins.' The MDA is my kind of outfit and I'm honored to be with them all the way!"

Before his appointment to the Board of Directors, Howell served for over a decade as a key advisor to MDA's pioneering venture philanthropy investments in research. John is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and is Airborne and Ranger qualified. He is a Fulbright Scholar and alumnus of Davidson College in Davidson, NC.

A Family Tradition

Howell is not the first in his family to play a leadership role in support of the MDA and its mission. His Grandfather was Caldwell Esselstyn, MD, the close personal friend and physician of Henry 'Lou' Gehrig, the late New York Yankee and Member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. After Lou's death due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the condition that often bears his name, Lou's widow, Eleanor, became one of MDA's first National Goodwill Ambassadors.

John is the son of Dr. Rodney 'Rod' Howell, the renowned geneticist who served for many years as Chairman of the MDA Board of Directors. Due to his successful advocacy efforts, many consider Rod Howell to be 'the Father' of current efforts to screen every newborn child for genetic conditions. In 2013, Rod was identified and honored as a 'Rare Disease Hero' by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"In the past five years alone, MDA's efforts have led in part to 11 new FDA approved treatments for people with neuromuscular diseases, so it is an incredibly exciting time for John to join MDA's Board of Directors as his expertise and deep commitment to MDA's mission provides invaluable support as we continue to make progress. John brings and invigorated spirit fueled by the hope and faith our MDA families have in this organization to strategically invest in funding research that continues to yield scientific breakthroughs, the best care at the nation's top medical institutions, advocacy for equal access for the disability community and essential educational community programming," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA.

About MDA

MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Through innovations in science and care, MDA is creating more hope and answers for families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases that take away physical strength and mobility. Research supported by MDA is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. Additionally, MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Each year, thousands of children and young adults with neuromuscular diseases learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA's summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families.

For more information about MDA, please visit its website at www.mda.org,

About the COMSovereign Holding Corporation (Symbol: COMS)

The COMSovereign Holding Corporation (COMS) has assembled a portfolio of advanced communications and technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign (COMS) has because a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

For more information about COMSovereign (COMS), please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

