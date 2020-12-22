  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tractors Featuring Dana Technologies Sweep All Four Categories in "Tractor of the Year 2021" Awards

December 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:DAN +1.18%

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the company's advanced drive technologies are used on all four of the winners in the "Tractor of the Year 2021" awards competition.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

The four winners include:

  • The Massey Ferguson 8 S.265 high-horsepower tractor featuring a Spicer® modular steer axle as well as Dana's high-precision gears and shifting solutions. The tractor earned the coveted "Tractor of the Year" award.
  • The Valtra G 135 Versu multi-purpose tractor, which earned top honors in the "Best Utility" category. It utilizes a Spicer steer axle, along with gears and shifting solutions from Dana.
  • The Fendt 211 V Vario narrow-track tractor, which won the "Best of Specialized" award and uses a Spicer steer axle.
  • The Claas Axion 960 CEMOS tractor, which received the "Sustainable Tractor of the Year" designation and is equipped with a Spicer suspended steer axle, driveshaft, and gears.

Altogether, Dana technologies are featured on 10 of this year's 18 finalists in the distinguished international showcase, which is held annually.

"Advanced drive technologies deliver the superior traction, fuel efficiency, sustainability, and operator comfort that boost the productivity and competitiveness of agriculture operations," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "Once again, this year's 'Tractor of the Year' awards competition clearly demonstrates how drive innovations from Dana contribute to the exceptional performance of the best tractors in the world."

Front suspended axles from Dana deliver enhanced speed and operator comfort for compact tractor applications as well as tractors with increased performance requirements. Dana also offers independent suspension axles for open-field tractors up to 375 kW (500 hp).

Dana produces highly engineered shifting solutions for the agriculture market, including synchronizers, clutches, and bevel gear sets. The solutions offer faster synchronization times, enhanced shifting performance and driver comfort, improved efficiency, and lower overall transmission weight.

Dana's innovative products improve the performance and efficiency of a wide range of agriculture applications such as sprayers, tractors, telehandlers, combines, and harvesters. Dana's portfolio of advanced technologies has been engineered to support increased crop yields, optimized harvesting operations, lower emissions, improved operator safety and comfort, and reduced total cost of ownership.

First presented in 1998, "Tractor of the Year" winners are selected by a jury of 26 European editors from independent technical magazines specializing in agriculture machinery. More details are available at http://tractoroftheyear.org.

To learn more about Dana's drive and motion technologies for agriculture, visit www.dana.com/off-highway.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tractors-featuring-dana-technologies-sweep-all-four-categories-in-tractor-of-the-year-2021-awards-301197582.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


