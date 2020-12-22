Paying it Forward: Wounded Warrior Project Peer Support Groups Receive $10,000 in Giving Goodâ„¢ Gift Cards

PLEASANTON, Calif. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a non-profit organization that honors and empowers injured veterans and their families, keeping wounded warriors connected with others in peer support groups changed dramatically—largely shifting to virtual meetings—during the COVID-19 pandemic. In honor of their service to others during this unprecedented time, the curators of Giving Good™ gift cards have donated $10,000 in Wounded Warrior Project Giving Good gift cards to WWP Peer Support Group leaders as a thank you for their service to fellow veterans. These volunteers give back to fellow warriors by providing them with a safe, judgement-free environment to connect with their peers and strengthen the bonds of shared service.

The Wounded Warrior Project Giving Good Card is part of a new line of gift cards that brings top brands together onto a single gift card, and a portion of its load-value directly benefits charitable causes. The card offers a variety of restaurants, retailers and entertainment options, including AutoZone, Fanatics and Subway® among other top brands, allowing the recipient to choose where they want to redeem their gift. When shoppers purchase a Wounded Warrior Project Giving Good Card, Blackhawk Network, the creator of the cards, will make a donation equal to 3% of the card's value to the Wounded Warrior Project, which is used to support programs that honor and empower injured veterans and their families. The value of each Giving Good Card is customizable, ranging from $25 to $500, with no fees.

"We're grateful to supporters who purchase the Giving Good card because it will help us provide lifesaving programs and services to injured veterans and their families," said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. "In addition, we want to thank Blackhawk Network for recognizing the volunteerism of WWP's Peer Support Group leaders who do so much to encourage warriors and keep them connected with others, particularly this year when the risk of isolation has been greater than ever before."

WWP Peer Support Group leader Dan Bittner said, "We were surprised when Blackhawk Network announced they wanted to give back to Peer Support Group leaders. This year has presented challenges for our group, and many of our warriors look forward to our monthly meetings as a bright spot in their lives. By purchasing these cards, supporters will continue to make an impact on the lives of injured veterans and their families."

"2020 represents a crucial year of giving and support, and we are so deeply honored to be including an entire line of gift cards that give back to organizations making a true difference, including Wounded Warrior Project," said Brett Narlinger, head of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network. "This holiday, these gift cards provide both a great giving and gifting solution. We're proud to honor Wounded Warrior Project Peer Support Group leaders today, while also giving back to the cause they help to advocate for all year long."

The Wounded Warrior Project Giving Good gift cards are available now at GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com, or the Gift Card Mall™ display at retailers nationwide.

Giving Good Gift Cards are curated by Blackhawk Network and issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), top rated by Charity Navigator, and holding a GuideStar Platinum rating. Learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-merchant cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank ("Meta"), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit www.metabank.com or www.metapay.com.

