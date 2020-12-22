MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 8.00% Senior Notes due 2042

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the "Company"), today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption (the "Redemption") for all $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8.00% Senior Notes due 2042 (CUSIP No. 55272X 300) (the "Senior Notes") on January 6, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The Senior Notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes, or $25 per $25 principal amount of the Senior Notes, plus unpaid interest, if any, accrued thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the Redemption should be directed to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation at 1-888-382-2721.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

MFA Investor Relations

212-207-6488

