SYNNEX Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on January 11, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 after market close on Monday, January 11, 2021. An earnings call will be held at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) the same day, hosted by SYNNEX executive management including Dennis Polk, CEO and Marshall Witt, CFO.

In connection with the spin-off of Concentrix Corporation on December 1, 2020 and concurrent with the beginning of its fiscal year 2021, SYNNEX will be updating its non-GAAP financial measures. Beginning in fiscal 2021, SYNNEX will exclude the impact of share-based compensation and separation costs in addition to the already excluded restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.

The quarterly earnings press release and a live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.synnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our updating our non-GAAP financial measures and extent of exclusions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 and in subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation does not intend to update information contained in this press release

Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX and the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Liz Morali

Investor Relations

SYNNEX Corporation

[email protected]

(510) 668-8436

