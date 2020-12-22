Mango Accelerates United States Expansion in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced its collaboration with Mango and their expansion strategy in the United States with the opening of new stores in 2021 that will feature an assortment of Women's, Men's and Kid's collections.

Mango and Simon are collaborating to open three stores in the first quarter at Roosevelt Field, Menlo Park Mall and Dadeland Mall. These centers were strategically selected in the United States to jumpstart the expansion of Mango's Mediterranean brand to the American consumer.

"Mango has been focused on enhancing brand recognition in the United States with investments in wholesale and e-commerce distribution," said Daniel López, Mango's Director of Expansion and Franchises. "The next logical step is acceleration of our physical presence, which will materialize with our Simon openings."

"We are excited to introduce Mango to our millions of discerning customers," said Zachary Beloff, National Director of Business Developmental, Simon. "Mango is a globally renowned brand that we believe has a strong brick-and-mortar future in the United States."

Mango's commitment to the United States market, where the brand has had a consistent presence since 2006, was reinforced in 2017 with the New York's Broadway SoHo store renovation; in the 2019 wholesale launch in select Macy's flagship stores and direct-to-consumer e-commerce launch.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Mango

Mango was founded in 1984 and is today one of the leading fashion groups in the world. Based in its city of origin, Barcelona, the company has an extensive store network of 803,000 m2 in 110 countries. From its "El Hangar" Design Centre in Palau-solità i Plegamans, every year it designs more than 18,000 garments and accessories for wearing the season's trends. The company closed 2019 with sales of 2.374 billion euros, of which 24% corresponded to e-commerce. More information at www.mango.com

