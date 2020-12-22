Guaranteed Rate and National Hockey League Announce U.S. Partnership

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate , one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL®) to become the League's Official Mortgage Partner as part of a U.S. partnership.

The new agreement provides Guaranteed Rate with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL, its fans and events. The partnership begins with the 2020-21 NHL season, and fans will see the Guaranteed Rate brand displayed at marquee NHL events, including the Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Stanley Cup® Final.

"Becoming the NHL's Official Mortgage Partner is a great opportunity for Guaranteed Rate to build upon our momentum," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "This partnership connects us with millions of hockey fans across the country to help them achieve their homeownership goals, while tapping into the amazing excitement and passion they have for the sport."

Guaranteed Rate will also create innovative NHL content, including TV spots around Guaranteed Rate's new "Believe You Will" campaign focusing on individuals that have achieved greatness through hard work and belief in themselves. Content will be featured across NHL and Guaranteed Rate platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Guaranteed Rate to the NHL family," said Max Paulsen, NHL Director, Business Development. "Our joint partnership will introduce NHL fans to Guaranteed Rate's rapidly growing mortgage business while extending and growing the League's reach. We look forward to delighting and engaging fans with unique and compelling activations across our media platforms and tentpole NHL events."

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2020. All Rights Reserved.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 8,000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S. Headquartered in Chicago, the company is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States and has doubled its loan amounts to $73 billion in 2020 while tripling its gross revenue from $1 billion to $3 billion. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019.The company has been expanding its presence with high-profile national sports partnerships, including those with NHL, UFC, Ryan Newman and others. Visit rate.com for more information.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken™, for the 2021–2022 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports—the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world's top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers—league, team, and player accounts combined—across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the United States, Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region, Yandex in Russia, and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country, including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the eSports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship™ annually, and drew record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App, across nine social media platforms, on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture, and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

