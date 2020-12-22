  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oracle Corp (ORCL) Controller, EVP, CAO W Corey West Sold $13 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: ORCL +1.41%

Controller, EVP, CAO of Oracle Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) W Corey West (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of ORCL on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $65 a share. The total sale was $13 million.

Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide. Oracle Corp has a market cap of $194.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.960000 with a P/E ratio of 20.06 and P/S ratio of 5.26. The dividend yield of Oracle Corp stocks is 1.47%. Oracle Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Oracle Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Controller, EVP, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of ORCL stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of ORCL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.63. The price of the stock has increased by 7.03% since.
  • Director Naomi O Seligman sold 25,000 shares of ORCL stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $60.91. The price of the stock has increased by 8.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ORCL, click here

.

