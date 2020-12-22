5 Health Care Stocks Outperforming the Benchmark

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned health care stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Dec. 22.

Abbott

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has a market cap of $193 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.01% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 76.87% above the 52-week low and 5.36% below the 52-week high.

The company, which manufactures medical devices and adult and pediatric nutritional products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.9% and return on assets of 4.96% are outperforming 72% of companies in the in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.26.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Thermo Fisher

With a market cap of $185 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 31.30% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 86.52% above the 52-week low and 12.37% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides instruments and laboratory equipment and diagnostics consumables, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.34% and return on assets of 8.15% are outperforming 77% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.36.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has a market cap of $184 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.21% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the price was 66.99% above the 52-week low and 4.31% below the 52-week high.

The drug company has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 593% and return on assets of 6.85% are outperforming 74% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.09.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) with 1.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.76% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Novo Nordisk

With a market cap of $170 billion, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 17.10% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 49.88% above the 52-week low and 0.16% below the 52-week high.

The diabetes-care products provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 72.98% and return on assets of 31.81% are outperforming 98% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 6.21.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) has a market cap of $163.96 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 19.66% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 46.42% above the 52-week low and 1.44% below the 52-week high.

The drug company has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 154.9% and return on assets of 13.65% are outperforming 91% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.22.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22%.

