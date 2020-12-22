  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pampa Metals Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany

December 22, 2020 | About: XCNQ:PM -13.95% FRA:FIRA +0%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and will trade under WKN A2QK6Q and the symbol FIRA. The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PM".

"We are pleased to further expand access to Pampa Metal's shares with our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange," said Pampa Metals President & CEO Julian Bavin. "We believe that the FSE listing will make it easier for European institutional and retail investors to pursue an investment in Pampa Metals and participate in our vision as we build shareholder value."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest markets for trading equity securities in the world. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM). Pampa Metals has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website here www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Julian Bavin | Chief Executive Officer

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director
[email protected]
www.pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621953/Pampa-Metals-Announces-Listing-on-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange-Germany

img.ashx?id=621953

