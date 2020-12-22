Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago This Week

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to open its rebranded Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg (“Hollywood Lawrenceburg”) on December 23, 2020 and Ameristar East Chicago Casino & Hotel (“Ameristar East Chicago”) on December 24, 2020, subject to any final regulatory approvals.

“We are very excited to be opening our newly branded Barstool Sportsbooks,” said Rafael Verde, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations for Penn National. “The new designs incorporate the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports wagering and dining experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”

The Company has rebranded the existing sportsbooks located near the entrance to the casino floor at Hollywood Lawrenceburg and by the entrance to the property at Ameristar East Chicago. Each Barstool Sportsbook features a captivating entryway, sports viewing area, redesigned dining space, betting counter that features large odds boards, numerous sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports wagering options for customers. Guests will enjoy a first class wagering experience in close proximity to dining and numerous televisions showcasing sports action from across the country and around the world. Guests will also be able to earn tier points and mycash using the Company’s myChoice© loyalty program when wagering at the sportsbook.

“Hollywood Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago have been offering sports wagering in Indiana for well over a year,” said Mr. Verde. “The passionate sports fans in the Tri State area and Chicagoland have been eagerly awaiting the opening of our new Barstool Sportsbooks, and we look forward to introducing both in the coming days.”

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the myChoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

