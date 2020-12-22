Hyatt Announces Plans for a New Hyatt Regency Hotel in San Francisco

[url="]Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation[/url] ( NYSE:NYSE:H ) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a franchise agreement with 50 Third Street Owner LP for Park Central San Francisco to join the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel, effective Friday, December 18, 2020. The hotel is managed by Highgate and expected to rebrand to Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa, following significant renovations. The 681-room Park Central San Francisco, located in the heart of San Francisco’s south of market (SoMa) neighborhood, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation starting in early 2021, that will include a full redesign of guestrooms, transformation of the meeting and event spaces, ground floor lobby area and food and beverage experience, as well as a relocation and expansion of the fitness center.

“Hyatt continues to prioritize thoughtful growth in locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers. We are thrilled to further grow Hyatt’s presence in the great city of San Francisco, which is an important market for Hyatt,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of development, Americas, Hyatt. “The renovation of Park Central San Francisco will be truly remarkable, and we look forward to having the hotel join the Hyatt Regency brand to offer a seamless, intuitive experience for guests.”Once the hotel joins the Hyatt Regency brand, it will be the third Hyatt Regency property in the San Francisco area, joining Hyatt Regency San Francisco in the financial district steps away from the iconic Embarcadero and Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is expected to be the 10th Hyatt hotel in the San Francisco area.Park Central San Francisco is located along 3rd Street between Market and Mission Streets, bordering San Francisco’s famed Union Square and the financial district. Ideally positioned near the city’s most celebrated attractions and steps away from the Moscone Convention Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Children’s Creativity Center, Oracle Park and Mission Bay.The hotel will remain open throughout the renovation, which is expected to be completed in early 2022. Guests will enjoy a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences, stress-free environments for seamless gatherings, and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who adhere to every detail with high-touch experiences for event attendees. The hotel offers guests approximately 32,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: [url="]hyatt.com%2Fcare-and-cleanliness[/url].For more information on Hyatt hotels, please visit [url="]www.hyatt.com[/url].The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 200 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit [url="]hyattregency.com[/url]. Follow @HyattRegency on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url], and tag photos with #HyattRegency.Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the,andbrand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit[url="]Highgate[/url] is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, and Seattle. [url="]www.highgate.com[/url].

