  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Xcel Energy Year End 2020 Earnings Conference Call

December 22, 2020 | About: NAS:XEL -0.2%


On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.



The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.



US Dial-In: 888-394-8218


International Dial-In: 400-120-8590


Conference ID: 6174235



The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:



[url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.xcelenergy.com+%0A[/url]
Under Company, select: Investor Relations



If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on January 28 through 12:00 p.m. on January 31, Central Time.



Replay Numbers


US Dial-In: 888-203-1112


International Dial-In: 719-457-0820


Replay Passcode: 6174235



About Xcel Energy



Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit [url="]xcelenergy.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005656/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)