Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Louisiana

[url="]Amazon.com[/url], Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Louisiana in Carencro.

From 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Louisiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.







Amazon's investments in the state contributed an additional more than $220 million into the state’s economy over that same time period.







Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments have created an additional 750+ indirect jobs on top of the company's current 1,500+ full- and part-time direct hires.







Amazon currently operates three delivery stations and seven Whole Foods Market locations in Louisiana.







Amazon’s worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Louisiana. There are more than 14,500 independent authors and small and medium-sized businesses in the state growing their businesses and reaching new customers with Amazon.

















The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on the first day on the job for employees. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.Amazon is committed to the long-term development of its employees. The company’s employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in a range of fields, including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Louisiana. We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we expand our footprint in Louisiana. Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers and we look forward to creating over 500 new, full-time jobs for the local community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”“You don’t become the world’s largest online retailer without making a series of well-reasoned strategic investments, and Amazon’s selection of Carencro for its new fulfillment center is a testament to this. This one million-square-foot fulfillment center will not only prove to be a tremendous asset for all of Louisiana, but the project also will result in more than 500 new, full-time jobs in Acadiana and surrounding regions. I am proud to welcome this new Amazon fulfillment center to Louisiana, and I look forward to their continued investment in our great state.”“Carencro is extremely honored and equally blessed to have been chosen for Amazon’s first Louisiana-based fulfillment center. The economic impact of this facility cannot be overstated in terms of capital investment, job creation with respectable wages and benefits, and the increased interest in residential housing development.”“I’m so thankful to Mayor Brasseaux, LEDA, Amazon and all of the others who were involved in making this extraordinary project possible. Anytime we can bring business and jobs to Lafayette Parish, everyone wins. We have all worked hard and will continue to put every resource forward to attract more businesses like this one to Lafayette.”“Today’s announcement is a big win for Carencro, Lafayette Parish and our Acadiana people. Amazon’s decision to locate Louisiana’s first fulfillment center here validates that our community is attractive to companies across sectors because of our work ethic, creativity and pro-business attitude. As our economy continues to recover from impacts of the pandemic and the energy downturn, this project highlights the importance of our diversification efforts to help stabilize the region’s economy.”Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aboutamazon.com%2F[/url] and follow [url="]%40AmazonNews[/url].

