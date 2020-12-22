  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Partner Communications Announces Receiving A Lawsuit And A Motion For The Recognition Of This Lawsuit As A Class Action

December 22, 2020 | About: NAS:PTNR -1.32% XTAE:PTNR +0.7%

PR Newswire

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received a lawsuit and a motion for the recognition of this lawsuit as a class action (the "Motion"), filed against Partner and one of its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court on December 15, 2020.

Partner Communications Logo

In the Motion it was allegedly claimed, among others, that the Respondents charge for an anti-virus service for email accounts and/or an anti-spam service for email accounts (the "Services") customers who do not use these Services and that the Respondents do not maintain records of their explicit requests to receive these Services.

The total amount claimed against the Respondents, in case the Motion is accepted was not stated by the applicant (but was stated as estimated at over NIS 2.5 million).

Partner is reviewing the Motion and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuit or the range of potential exposure, if any.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: [email protected]


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-announces-receiving-a-lawsuit-and-a-motion-for-the-recognition-of-this-lawsuit-as-a-class-action-301197780.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)