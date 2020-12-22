BankProv Expands Small Business Lending Team with New Experienced Lenders

AMESBURY, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients, has grown its small business lending team with two new hires: Joel Gianninoto, Vice President, Commercial Lending, and Ryan Fox, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending.

Joel Gianninoto joined BankProv in March 2020 with almost 10 years of banking experience, having previously held positions at Citizens Financial Group and Salem Five Bank. Joel is a Magna cum Laude graduate of Western New England University and is an active participant in local chamber events. He has a rich history of volunteering, including his support of the Methuen Police and Fire Department community outreach, his contributions to Cradles to Crayons' events in Brighton, MA, and by renovating homes in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity.

Ryan Fox joined BankProv in November 2020, having spent most of his career at William Fox & Co., a family-owned business in Washington, D.C. His experience managing a small business for more than a decade gives him the first-hand insight, knowledge and understanding of the challenges that face small business owners daily. Ryan is graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and has also held positions at Alternative Care at Home and Dolly Road Partners.

At BankProv, Joel and Ryan will join the Small Business Lending Team based in Bedford, New Hampshire, where they will assist small businesses with the steps needed to purchase or expand their businesses.

"I'm excited to welcome Joel and Ryan to BankProv as we continue to grow our team. This combination of varied experience and wealth of industry knowledge will uniquely position our small business lending team for continued success," said Joe Kenney, SVP, Director of Commercial Lending.

