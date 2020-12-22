  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BankProv Expands Small Business Lending Team with New Experienced Lenders

December 22, 2020 | About: NAS:PVBC +0.92%

PR Newswire

AMESBURY, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020

AMESBURY, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients, has grown its small business lending team with two new hires: Joel Gianninoto, Vice President, Commercial Lending, and Ryan Fox, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending.

(PRNewsfoto/The Provident Bank)

Joel Gianninoto joined BankProv in March 2020 with almost 10 years of banking experience, having previously held positions at Citizens Financial Group and Salem Five Bank. Joel is a Magna cum Laude graduate of Western New England University and is an active participant in local chamber events. He has a rich history of volunteering, including his support of the Methuen Police and Fire Department community outreach, his contributions to Cradles to Crayons' events in Brighton, MA, and by renovating homes in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity.

Ryan Fox joined BankProv in November 2020, having spent most of his career at William Fox & Co., a family-owned business in Washington, D.C. His experience managing a small business for more than a decade gives him the first-hand insight, knowledge and understanding of the challenges that face small business owners daily. Ryan is graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and has also held positions at Alternative Care at Home and Dolly Road Partners.

At BankProv, Joel and Ryan will join the Small Business Lending Team based in Bedford, New Hampshire, where they will assist small businesses with the steps needed to purchase or expand their businesses.

"I'm excited to welcome Joel and Ryan to BankProv as we continue to grow our team. This combination of varied experience and wealth of industry knowledge will uniquely position our small business lending team for continued success," said Joe Kenney, SVP, Director of Commercial Lending.

About The Provident Bank
The Provident Bank, which also operates under the name BankProv, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident Bank has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

Press Contact: Carie Kelly, VP Marketing
Phone: (978) 834-8583
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankprov-expands-small-business-lending-team-with-new-experienced-lenders-301197692.html

SOURCE The Provident Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)