TBWA\Spain and McDonald's Create "Big Good," A New Burger To Help Spanish Farmers Recover From The Covid-19 Crisis

MADRID, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's in Spain has created a new hamburger called Big Good, intended to help the Spanish agricultural sector through the financial hardships created by Covid-19. Creative agency TBWA\Spain partnered with McDonald's to launch the new product, which is on sale now in McDonald's locations throughout Spain.

Big Good is made of ingredients from local livestock and agricultural producers from various regions throughout Spain —farmers and producers whose livelihoods have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. They have joined together with the company's regular food supply chain to create a network of more than 2,000 agricultural suppliers. With this new menu item, McDonald's helping to re-ignite demand and contribute to the economic recovery of the Spanish agricultural sector.

Natalia Echeverría, CMO of McDonald's Spain said, "Currently, it's more important than ever that brands are close to society and act on their purpose. With Big Good, we have highlighted McDonald's commitment to the local economy and our support for the primary sector. It is something that we have been doing for many years, but which we now want to reinforce, by helping more than 2,000 producers reactivate their economy and deal with the crisis caused by Covid-19."

According to Juan García Escudero, CCO of TBWA\Spain, "Big Good is the result of many months of working hand in hand with McDonald's. It is an innovation, a launch, a quality campaign, a CSR campaign, and a documentary film, but above all, it is a tangible contribution of a great brand to the agricultural sector during this complicated situation in which we are all living. I think it is just what we need. We hope more brands step up and offer real contributions to society through product and action."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the Spanish economy will shrink by 12.8% this year, the biggest contraction in all advanced economies (source: El Pais). Spanish farmers report being especially hard hit. In line with the severity of the Spanish pandemic, 51% of large Spanish farmers say they have been impacted "a great deal" by Covid-19 (source: Ipsos/Mori Syngenta study).

With the launch of Big Good, McDonald's hopes to elevate the visibility of the Spanish agricultural sector. To do so, they have profiled the individual stories of some of the livestock and agricultural producers who are supplying ingredients of Big Good in a 30 minute documentary film, directed by Nacho Clemente and produced by TBWA\Spain. The documentary can be viewed on McDonald's YouTube channel in Spain, and on the project's webpage, BigGood.es, among other platforms. A link to the documentary with English subtitles can be viewed on Vimeo.

The documentary immerses the viewer in the creation of the hamburger, from the origin of its ingredients until the final product. During the journey, we see the concerns and hopes of those local suppliers for whom Big Good has given an economic push. In addition, we are invited to get an up-close look behind the scenes of the offices of McDonald's Spain, accompanying the leaders of this project as they brought it to life.

In addition to the documentary film, the campaign contains ads for television, out-of-home, radio, digital and social media.

The Big Good burger includes seven locally sourced ingredients such as xtremaduran beef from Toledo; semi-cured cheese made by Madrid-based company Entrepinares, created with cow's milk from Galicia, sheep's milk from Castilla-La Mancha and goat's milk from Madrid; Batavia lettuce from Navarra and Murcia; tomato and onion, from Florette, bread with wheat flours, rye and spelt from Castile and León, Catalonia and Madrid, produced by Aryzta Bakeries Iberia; and a Mediterranean sauce, made with Andalusian olive oil and tomato from Las Vegas del Guadiana, made by Arteoliva.

