LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET

Holland, MI, based Investment company LVZ Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Frontier 100 Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMB, LMBS, GOVT, CSB, FCX,

FMB, LMBS, GOVT, CSB, FCX, Added Positions: STIP, FLOT, AGG, FM, FIXD, IJH, FHLC, IVE, FBND, HYLS, FTA, FNX, FTC, FYX, FPE, LEMB, PCEF, FEX,

STIP, FLOT, AGG, FM, FIXD, IJH, FHLC, IVE, FBND, HYLS, FTA, FNX, FTC, FYX, FPE, LEMB, PCEF, FEX, Reduced Positions: HYG, IJR, IEFA, ITOT, IGE,

HYG, IJR, IEFA, ITOT, IGE, Sold Out: IVV, IWC, IWR,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 497,718 shares, 20.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 726,316 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 396,725 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 200,622 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 817,511 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,504 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,914 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,094 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,429 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 457.95%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 57,536 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 497.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 116,641 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Frontier 100 Fund by 184.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 97,621 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,413 shares as of 2020-09-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $309.04 and $356.05, with an estimated average price of $329.98.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $83.21 and $96.23, with an estimated average price of $90.65.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.08 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $56.53.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 66.4%. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. LVZ Advisors, Inc. still held 11,932 shares as of 2020-09-30.