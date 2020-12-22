Workiva Inc (WK) President & CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sold $2.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Workiva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin J. Vanderploeg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of WK on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $88.82 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Workiva Inc provides a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collaboratively collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. Workiva Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.340000 with and P/S ratio of 13.25. Workiva Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Workiva Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, 10% Owner Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $88.82. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.

President & CEO, 10% Owner Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $73.62. The price of the stock has increased by 26.79% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of WK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $74.79. The price of the stock has increased by 24.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael M Crow sold 3,000 shares of WK stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $79.06. The price of the stock has increased by 18.06% since.

Executive VP & CTO, 10% Owner Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $75.35. The price of the stock has increased by 23.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WK, click here