Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $55,840 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of GBDC on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $13.96 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $55,840.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.790000 with a P/E ratio of 65.37 and P/S ratio of 48.04. The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.56%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Golub Capital BDC Inc. .

