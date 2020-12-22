Evertec Inc (EVTC) President & CEO Morgan M Schuessler Sold $3 million of Shares

President & CEO of Evertec Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Morgan M Schuessler (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of EVTC on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $40.66 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. Evertec Inc has a market cap of $2.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.650000 with a P/E ratio of 30.04 and P/S ratio of 5.74. The dividend yield of Evertec Inc stocks is 0.50%. Evertec Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Morgan M Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVTC stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $40.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVTC stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $41.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Frank G. D'angelo sold 20,000 shares of EVTC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $40.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.

General Counsel & EVP Luis A Rodriguez-gonzalez sold 16,631 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

Executive Vice President Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 50,000 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

Executive Vice President Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

Executive Vice President Carlos J. Ramirez sold 40,000 shares of EVTC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVTC, click here