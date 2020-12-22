Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Club Operations Officer Jeff Desroches Sold $3.1 million of Shares

EVP, Club Operations Officer of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Desroches (insider trades) sold 80,596 shares of BJ on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $38.29 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.640000 with a P/E ratio of 14.70 and P/S ratio of 0.35.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $41.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.37% since.

