  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Club Operations Officer Jeff Desroches Sold $3.1 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: BJ +1.07%

EVP, Club Operations Officer of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Desroches (insider trades) sold 80,596 shares of BJ on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $38.29 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.640000 with a P/E ratio of 14.70 and P/S ratio of 0.35.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Club Operations Officer Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $38.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.
  • Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $41.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BJ, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)