Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) CEO Gerald L Salzman Sold $2.8 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: DJCO -0.32%

CEO of Daily Journal Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerald L Salzman (insider trades) sold 8,286 shares of DJCO on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $332 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Daily Journal Corp publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona and produces several specialized information services. It also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. Daily Journal Corp has a market cap of $458.760 million; its shares were traded at around $332.260000 with a P/E ratio of 113.39 and P/S ratio of 9.19.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Gerald L Salzman sold 8,286 shares of DJCO stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $332. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.
  • CEO Gerald L Salzman sold 1,800 shares of DJCO stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $300. The price of the stock has increased by 10.75% since.
  • CEO Gerald L Salzman sold 1,200 shares of DJCO stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $280.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DJCO, click here

.

