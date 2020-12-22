  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Upwork Inc (UPWK) President & CEO Hayden Brown Sold $1.2 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: UPWK -1.46%

President & CEO of Upwork Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hayden Brown (insider trades) sold 29,592 shares of UPWK on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $39.81 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Upwork Inc has a market cap of $4.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.900000 with and P/S ratio of 13.36. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Upwork Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of UPWK stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $39.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Elizabeth A Nelson sold 41,674 shares of UPWK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $35.15. The price of the stock has increased by 13.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UPWK, click here

.

