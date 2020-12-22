Vroom Inc (VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sold $600,000 of Shares

CFO of Vroom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David K. Jones (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of VRM on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $40 a share. The total sale was $600,000.

Vroom Inc has a market cap of $5.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.700000 with and P/S ratio of 2.38. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vroom Inc. .

CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of VRM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $34.92. The price of the stock has increased by 25.14% since.

