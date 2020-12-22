Bluegreen Vacations Corp (BXG) EVP, Chief Sales Officer Dusty Tonkin Bought $70,900 of Shares

EVP, Chief Sales Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dusty Tonkin (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of BXG on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $7.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $70,900.

Bluegreen Corporation is a sales, marketing and management company, focused on the vacation ownership industry. Its business has been conducted through two operating segments Sales of VOIs and financing and Resort operations and club management. Bluegreen Vacations Corp has a market cap of $466.090 million; its shares were traded at around $6.430000 with a P/E ratio of 36.37 and P/S ratio of 0.90. The dividend yield of Bluegreen Vacations Corp stocks is 4.06%. Bluegreen Vacations Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Bluegreen Vacations Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Sales Officer Dusty Tonkin bought 10,000 shares of BXG stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $7.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.31% since.

