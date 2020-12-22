  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Synopsys Inc (SNPS) COO Sassine Ghazi Sold $910,209 of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: SNPS +1.5%

COO of Synopsys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sassine Ghazi (insider trades) sold 3,590 shares of SNPS on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $253.54 a share. The total sale was $910,209.

Synopsys Inc is a software development company. It supplies electronic design automation software used by engineers to design and test integrated circuits. It provides software and hardware used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips. Synopsys Inc has a market cap of $39.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $258.050000 with a P/E ratio of 60.59 and P/S ratio of 10.90. Synopsys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Synopsys Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Synopsys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO & President Chi-foon Chan sold 11,954 shares of SNPS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $237.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of SNPS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $254. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of SNPS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $253.54. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.
  • Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of SNPS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $248.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.
  • Sales & Corp Mktg Officer Joseph W Logan sold 47,299 shares of SNPS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $237.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNPS, click here

.

