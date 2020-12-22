Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, ServiceSource International Inc, Teradata Corp

Investment company Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, ServiceSource International Inc, Teradata Corp, Townsquare Media Inc, PHX Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: MGNI, SREV, TDC, TSQ, HMTV, PHX, HAYN, MCHX, FEIM, MIXT,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 165,500 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 191,100 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,207,974 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 4,599,708 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.20% ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 13,611,126 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82%

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 4,599,708 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in ServiceSource International Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $1.71, with an estimated average price of $1.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 13,611,126 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $24.84, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 263,112 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.29 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 810,189 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PHX Minerals Inc by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,610,602 shares as of 2020-09-30.