Glenview Capital Management Buys Myriad Genetics Inc, Medtronic PLC, Amgen Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Myriad Genetics Inc, Medtronic PLC, Amgen Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Nuance Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, DaVita Inc, FMC Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Glenview Capital Management owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MDT, AMGN, PEAK, MSFT, WELL, FLDM, VVI,
- Added Positions: MYGN, TAK, EXPE, LYFT, MCK, PRAH, BAX, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, VIAC, HCA, DVA, FMC, DGX, BSX, URI, HUM, MTOR, DXC, HOLX, MAR, CTVA, MOH, CAR, IQV, ABC, EBAY, BHC, UHS, MIK, ESI, LH, ENDP, BKD, BHVN,
- Sold Out: UNH, TMO, PACB, EW,
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 19,761,353 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 16,788,589 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 14,957,708 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,310,027 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,638,515 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.04%
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 113,882 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,303 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,664 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 406,928 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 124,039 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 809,369 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc by 52.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,757,993 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 345,433 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 678,952 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 315.98%. The purchase prices were between $93.45 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 93,925 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 132,623 shares as of 2020-09-30. Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 52.28%. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Glenview Capital Management still held 2,406,267 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 40.25%. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Glenview Capital Management still held 3,439,825 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Glenview Capital Management still held 1,638,515 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in DaVita Inc by 75.43%. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Glenview Capital Management still held 193,506 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: FMC Corp (FMC)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in FMC Corp by 39.46%. The sale prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $113.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Glenview Capital Management still held 694,509 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 70.71%. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Glenview Capital Management still held 159,954 shares as of 2020-09-30.
