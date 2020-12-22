  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Colony Capital to Present at Citi's 2021 Global TMT West Conference

December 22, 2020


Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today Marc Ganzi, CEO and President of Colony Capital, Inc. and two executives affiliated with Colony Capital and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will present and participate in a fireside chat and panel discussions at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Conference on Wednesday, January 6 and Thursday, January 7, 2021. Executives will discuss their outlook on trends across the Americas, Europe, and Asia in the digital infrastructure landscape. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.



The firm’s executives will participate in the following company presentations and panels:





  • Fireside chat/presentation with Marc Ganzi, CEO of Colony Capital and Digital Colony, on Wednesday, January 6th at 9am ET. A link of the chat will be available at the Company's Investor Relations home page at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.clny.com%2Fevents[/url].




  • Panel discussion: Are Enterprises Getting Closer to the Data Center Edge? with Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank, on Thursday, January 7th at 11am ET




  • Panel discussion Global Data Center Perspectives with Jon Mauck, Managing Director of Digital Colony, on Thursday, January 7th at 6pm ET




About Colony Capital



Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 12 countries.

