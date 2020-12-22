  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kornit Digital to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

December 22, 2020 | About: KRNT +1.18%

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital ( KRNT), a company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the textile industry, today announced that management will present at the following conferences:

Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Virtual Presentation Time: 11:00 am ET

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Virtual Presentation Time: 10:45 am ET

The presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Investor contact
Kelsey Turcotte
The Blueshirt Group
[email protected]
917-842-0334

