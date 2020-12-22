Arena Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that Amit D. Munshi, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver our important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's participation in and webcast of the virtual presentation and Arena's purpose, work, understanding, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contacts:

Patrick Malloy

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

847.987.4878

Megan E. Knight

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

858.210.3635

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-january-13-301197737.html

SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.