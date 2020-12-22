Curaleaf Provides Update on Executive Stock Ownership

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, commented today regarding a recent executive stock ownership change.

Mr. Joseph Lusardi, Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer, exercised options to purchase approximately 900,114 subordinate voting shares (SVS) of Curaleaf common stock on December 7, 2020. This latest options activity brings the total number of options exercised by Mr. Lusardi's to purchase SVS of Curaleaf common stock in 2020 to the equivalent of approximately 3.5 million shares. Mr. Lusardi also sold 500,000 shares on December 17, 2020, primarily to accommodate personal year-end tax planning. Mr. Lusardi has informed the Company that the sales were for tax purposes and that he does not expect to sell additional shares at this time.

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of the Board of Curaleaf, stated, "Joe and I continue to be significant shareholders of Curaleaf as we believe the cannabis industry's growth prospects are unmatched by any other major U.S. industry, as new consumers enter the regulated market and more states approve legalization. As a major shareholder of Curaleaf, I reiterate that I have no plans to sell a single share of Curaleaf and remain fully committed to the growth and success of the company."

