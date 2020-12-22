  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WeissLaw LLP Reminds LORL, CKH, CPAH, and CATM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

December 22, 2020 | About: NAS:CATM +0.09% NAS:CPAH -1.46% NAS:LORL +1.09% NYSE:CKH -0.07%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) in connection with the proposed combination of LORL and Telesat Canada ("Telesat") into a new Canadian public company ("New Telesat"). Under the terms of the agreement, LORL shareholders can elect common shares of New Telesat or units of a Canadian limited partnership for each share of LORL they own. If you own LORL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/lorl/

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of American Industrial Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CKH shareholders will receive $41.50 in cash for each share of CKH common stock they hold. If you own CKH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ckh/

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alianza, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CPAH shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock they own. If you own CPAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cpah/

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. Under the terms of the agreement, CATM shareholders will receive $35.00 per share in cash for each share of Cardtronics common stock that they hold. If you own CATM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/catm/

