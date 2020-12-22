  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

December 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:COF -0.31%

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2020

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Capital One Financial (PRNewsfoto/Capital One Financial Corporati)

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage atwww.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021, through the company's homepage.

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.7 billion in deposits and $421.9 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit Capital One About for more Capital One news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-financial-corporation-to-webcast-conference-call-on-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-301197150.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation


