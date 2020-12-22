Meredith To Present At Citi Virtual Investor Conference

PR Newswire
DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) will present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 6, 2021. Access to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of meredith.com.
Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.
