Meredith To Present At Citi Virtual Investor Conference

December 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:MDP -0.75%

PR Newswire

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 22, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) will present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 6, 2021. Access to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of meredith.com.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-to-present-at-citi-virtual-investor-conference-301197843.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation


