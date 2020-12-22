  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, BRPA, and TPGY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

December 22, 2020 | About: NAS:ANCN -4.72% NAS:PRVL +0.26% NAS:BRPA +55.93% NYSE:TPGY +15.92%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab"). ANCN will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a publicly traded company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANCN shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. If you own ANCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ancn/

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the agreement, PRVL shareholders will only receive $22.50 per share in cash and a contingent value right of up to $4.00 for each PRVL share that they hold. If you own PRVL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prvl/

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the agreement, BRPA will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as the new publicly-traded company. If you own BRPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/brpa/

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox"). Under the terms of the agreement, TPGY will acquire EVBox through a reverse merger, with EVBox surviving as the new publicly-traded company. If you own TPGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tpgy/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ancn-prvl-brpa-and-tpgy-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301197846.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


