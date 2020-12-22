Nevro to Host Virtual Investor Briefing at 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Virtual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced it will host and webcast a virtual investor briefing at the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Virtual Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021, beginning at 4:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm CST. Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman will host the event and will provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Company's latest developments. Nevro's Chief Medical Officer, David Caraway, MD, PhD, and Nevro's Chief Financial Officer, Rod MacLeod, will also participate in the event.

This investor briefing will take place following the conclusion of the NANS Plenary Session 1, which will showcase late-breaking abstracts, including data for the SENZA-Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) randomized clinical trial (RCT) and a first look at results from the Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) RCT.

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

Nevro's PDN trial is the largest RCT of SCS treatment completed thus far with 216 randomized subjects. The data presented will extend the primary endpoint outcomes presented at NANS in January 2020, highlighting complete 6-month results and analysis of all prespecified secondary endpoints. Additionally, a first look at preliminary 12-month pain relief and preliminary crossover results will be included. Results will be presented by Erika A. Petersen, MD, from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Department of Neurosurgery, on January 15, 2021, from 4:53-5:05 pm Central Time, at NANS 2021 Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary Session 1.

Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP)

Nevro's NSRBP data presentation will include 3-month primary endpoint results from this RCT investigating spinal cord stimulation efficacy in Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain, with 159 randomized subjects from 15 study centers. Results will be presented by Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD, from Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, on January 15, 2021, from 4:17-4:29 pm Central Time, at NANS 2021 Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary Session 1.

A live webcast of this virtual investor briefing, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

