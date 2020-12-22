  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.2 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: MRNA -8.98%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 15,775 shares of MRNA on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $140.06 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $49.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.880000 with and P/S ratio of 196.69. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 15,775 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.12% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $137.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.63% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $159.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.92% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 22,832 shares of MRNA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $158.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.36% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $148.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $142.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.72% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.07% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.23% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $158.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.57% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $141.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

