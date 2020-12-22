Lci Industries Inc (LCII) President & CEO Jason Lippert Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Lci Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Lippert (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LCII on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $135 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. LCI Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.090000 with a P/E ratio of 24.29 and P/S ratio of 1.31. The dividend yield of LCI Industries Inc stocks is 2.07%. LCI Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated LCI Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with LCI Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCII stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has increased by 2.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Group President - Aftermarket Jamie Schnur sold 6,653 shares of LCII stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $129.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.

Group President - Aftermarket Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCII stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $130.41. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LCII, click here