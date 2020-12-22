Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) EVP, COO John Tomovcsik Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, COO of Iron Mountain Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Tomovcsik (insider trades) sold 41,235 shares of IRM on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $29.63 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Iron Mountain Inc provides records, information management services, and data management services, along with the complex storage and information management such as rising storage rental costs, and increased litigation, and disaster recovery requirements. Iron Mountain Inc has a market cap of $8.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.590000 with a P/E ratio of 64.32 and P/S ratio of 2.06. The dividend yield of Iron Mountain Inc stocks is 8.37%. Iron Mountain Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Iron Mountain Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

