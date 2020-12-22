  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Snap-on Inc (SNA) Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas T Pinchuk Sold $4.5 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: SNA -1.28%

Chairman, President and CEO of Snap-on Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas T Pinchuk (insider trades) sold 26,591 shares of SNA on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $168.11 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Snap-on Inc manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users. The product range consists of hand and power tools, tool storage, fuel and engine systems, and hand-held diagnostics. Snap-on Inc has a market cap of $9.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.540000 with a P/E ratio of 15.69 and P/S ratio of 2.41. The dividend yield of Snap-on Inc stocks is 2.67%. Snap-on Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Snap-on Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Snap-on Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas T Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of SNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $168.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Sr VP - Finance & CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of SNA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $174.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr VP & President - RS&I Group Thomas J Ward sold 7,292 shares of SNA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $175.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNA, click here

.

